Advertisement

Crash again troubles drivers on Aiken County road, this time spilling nails and screws across pavement

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chickens all over Sand Dam Road, a wreck this morning dumped nails and screws across the pavement.

Today’s crash was reported at 8:11 a.m. on Sand Dam Road at Randy Wayne Lane, just north of Wagener, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported in the rollover crash, according to the patrol.

Crews said close to 8:30 a.m. that the road couldn’t be reopened until someone could sweep up all the nails and screws that spilled.

The accident came a day after a tractor-trailer carrying chickens was involved in a traffic accident a few miles north, sending the birds and their cages all over the roadway. No injuries were reported in that wreck around 7:29 a.m. in the area of Sand Dam and Cline Taylor roads. The road was shut down for a time so that mess could be cleaned up.

MORE | Naughty hawk runs a-fowl of officers in North Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake
File image
Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old
Authorities are seeking this subject for questioning about a shooting at Applebee's.
This man is sought after Applebee’s shooting near Grovetown
This is a gas pump nozzel in a car filling up at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa., on Friday, Nov....
2-state gas prices rise in wake of pipeline cyberattack — but Augusta gets a slight break
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia

Latest News

Power outage affects large stretch of North Augusta
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
GreenJackets now hiring for gameday positions for 2021 season
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Georgia looks at cutting jobless aid to push more toward work
Source: (Public Domain Pictures)
Georgia judge accused of assaulting inmate who kept cursing at him