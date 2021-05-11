Crash again troubles drivers on Aiken County road, this time spilling nails and screws across pavement

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chickens all over Sand Dam Road, a wreck this morning dumped nails and screws across the pavement.

Today’s crash was reported at 8:11 a.m. on Sand Dam Road at Randy Wayne Lane, just north of Wagener, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported in the rollover crash, according to the patrol.

Crews said close to 8:30 a.m. that the road couldn’t be reopened until someone could sweep up all the nails and screws that spilled.

The accident came a day after a tractor-trailer carrying chickens was involved in a traffic accident a few miles north, sending the birds and their cages all over the roadway. No injuries were reported in that wreck around 7:29 a.m. in the area of Sand Dam and Cline Taylor roads. The road was shut down for a time so that mess could be cleaned up.

