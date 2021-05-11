Advertisement

City of North Augusta set to receive $9 million in rescue plan funds

May. 11, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council had its first public power hour under Mayor Briton Williams on Monday.

As part of his initiatives to ensure the voices of the people are heard, neighbors met with Williams and other leaders to share the issues they cared about before the council began their meeting.

North Augusta is expected to receive nearly $9 million from the American Rescue Plan. Those funds will be split in half and delivered over two years.

The city council says they plan to use the money to make up for lost revenue and improve the city’s infrastructure.

