Advertisement

Your pup could be on a S.C. Lottery scratch-off lottery

Your pup could be on a S.C. lottery scratch-off.
Your pup could be on a S.C. lottery scratch-off.(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina dog owners will have a chance to have a photo of their fury best friend on a new lottery tick.

Starting today, the S.C. Education Lottery is accepting submissions for dogs to be featured on the $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket coming out in October.

Submissions can be made online by visiting sceducationlottery.com. The deadline to submit will be May 23.

The S.C. Lottery will select 30 dog photos to post on its website and the public will vote on their favorites starting May 25 through May 31. The Top 9 dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed to appear on the Happy Pawlidays scratch-off. Five winners will win a $100 Chewy.com gift card!

The $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off goes on sale Oct. 5 and offers players a chance to win up to $30,000.

Participants must be 18 or older and a South Carolina resident to participate in the photo contest. For official rules, photo guidelines and odds, visit sceducationlottery.com/happypawlidays.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen
WATCH LIVE: Rick Allen hosts military academy signing ceremony for local students
Mayor Hardie Davis says the CSRA is relevant to the 2020 presidential election
Augusta mayor puts forth plans to boost affordable housing, economy
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia
Augusta University
Here are the details on Augusta University’s commencement this week