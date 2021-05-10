Your pup could be on a S.C. Lottery scratch-off lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina dog owners will have a chance to have a photo of their fury best friend on a new lottery tick.

Starting today, the S.C. Education Lottery is accepting submissions for dogs to be featured on the $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket coming out in October.

Submissions can be made online by visiting sceducationlottery.com. The deadline to submit will be May 23.

The S.C. Lottery will select 30 dog photos to post on its website and the public will vote on their favorites starting May 25 through May 31. The Top 9 dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed to appear on the Happy Pawlidays scratch-off. Five winners will win a $100 Chewy.com gift card!

The $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off goes on sale Oct. 5 and offers players a chance to win up to $30,000.

Participants must be 18 or older and a South Carolina resident to participate in the photo contest. For official rules, photo guidelines and odds, visit sceducationlottery.com/happypawlidays.

