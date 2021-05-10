YMCA continues 7 days of meals program through June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The YMCA will continue to provide meals to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 2021.

These Blessing Bags can be picked up every Tuesday at area YMCA branches or on Saturdays at YMCA Team Headquarters. Each box contains shelf-stable groceries for 7 days of meals (7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, and 7 snacks). You must reserve these bags in advance. You can do that by clicking here.

If you can’t make it on the pickup days, you can call your local Y branch and schedule a pick-up that works for you.

While supplies last, there are also have Weekend Meal bags available at area branches. Weekend meal bags contain 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.

You do not need to be a member of the Y to participate.

To find your local branch location, click here.

The Family Y can also set up a community mobile program site on weekends to meet a greater need. Just call 706-9229622 to set it up.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

