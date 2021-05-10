Advertisement

US wins Walker Cup, beating GB&I 14-12 at Seminole

Steven Fisk and the United States Walker Cup Team win the 47th Walker Cup
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Eckroat and Pierceson Coody got the United States off to a fast start, and Cole Hammer and Stewart Hagestad finished off Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup.

Ricky Castillo won again and the Americans took five of the 10 afternoon singles matches and tied another at Seminole for a 14-12 victory. The Americans won for the third straight time to take a 38-9-1 lead. Eckroat overwhelmed Mark Power 7 and 6 in the opening match, and Coody beat Alex Fitzpatrick 3 and 1.  

Hammer beat Ben Schmidt 4 and 3, and Hagestad put the Americans over the top when he was 4 up with four to play in a 4-and-2 victory over Ben Jones.

