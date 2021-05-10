Advertisement

Truck crash sends chickens all over Aiken County roadway

(WEAU)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer carrying chickens was involved in a traffic accident Monday morning in Aiken County, reportedly sending chickens and their cages all over the roadway.

There were possible injuries in the 7:29 a.m. crash in the area of Sand Dam and Cline Taylor roads north of Wagener at the county line near the North Fork Edisto River, according to authorities.

Dispatchers reported that chickens were all over the roadway.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, southbound traffic on Sand Dam Road was at a standstill around 8 a.m. starting about half a mile north of Cline Taylor Road.

MORE | Crash claims life of Wagener woman and sends two children to hospital

