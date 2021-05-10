Advertisement

Ossoff to announce new bill protecting voters’ access to water

Jon Ossoff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff will hold a virtual news conference today to announce new voting legislation.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 202 into law, which makes it a crime punishable by up to a year in jail for nonpartisan volunteers to provide bottled water for voters in line outside of polling places.

As part of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committees, which oversee voting rights and elections law, Ossoff will announce a bill that protects voters’ access to water when they are made to wait in line.

The news conference will be at 9:30 a.m.

