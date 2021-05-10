Advertisement

Publix pharmacies taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations in the 2-state region

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Publix pharmacies in the two-state region are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lakeland, FL-based supermarket chain announced on its website today that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is subject to availability because the chain still offers appointments.

Publix had been offering walk-in availability at its Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee stores. The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes a week after President Joe Biden required pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Area Publix pharmacies offering walk-in vaccinations are listed below.

Richmond County:

  • National Plaza at 2816 Washington Rd., Augusta, Ga

Columbia County:

  • Riverwood Town Center at 5119 Washington Rd., Evans, Ga
  • Evans Towne Centre at 4274 Washington Rd., Evans Ga
  • Fury’s Perry Plaza at 403 Fury’s Ferry Rd. Martinez, Ga

Aiken County:

  • North Augusta Plaza at 3321 East Martintown Road, North Augusta, S.C.
  • Eastgate Shopping Center at 250 Eastgate Drive, Aiken, S.C.

