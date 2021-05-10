Publix pharmacies taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations in the 2-state region
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Publix pharmacies in the two-state region are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Lakeland, FL-based supermarket chain announced on its website today that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is subject to availability because the chain still offers appointments.
Publix had been offering walk-in availability at its Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee stores. The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes a week after President Joe Biden required pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.
Area Publix pharmacies offering walk-in vaccinations are listed below.
Richmond County:
- National Plaza at 2816 Washington Rd., Augusta, Ga
Columbia County:
- Riverwood Town Center at 5119 Washington Rd., Evans, Ga
- Evans Towne Centre at 4274 Washington Rd., Evans Ga
- Fury’s Perry Plaza at 403 Fury’s Ferry Rd. Martinez, Ga
Aiken County:
- North Augusta Plaza at 3321 East Martintown Road, North Augusta, S.C.
- Eastgate Shopping Center at 250 Eastgate Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.