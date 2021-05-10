One injured in late night Applebee’s shooting in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Applebee’s restaurant in Columbia County.

Dispatch received a call of a possible shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Applebee’s on Gateway Boulevard. When deputies got to the scene, a woman told deputies her 20-year-old son had been shot. The man was taken to Doctors Hospital to be treated.

Deputies found three shell casings near the side of the restaurant and bloodstains at the scene.

Investigators learned the suspect had dined inside the restaurant prior to the shooting. The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

