Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have confirmed how two men died on Clarks Hill Lake a couple of weeks ago.

It confirms something family members and most of the community suspected.

The Lincoln County coroner says the official cause of death is drowning for both E.J. Kirk, 37, and Eynn Wilson, 34.

One of the two close friends fell into the water April 25 then the other jumped in afterward.

Neither of them resurfaced, and the search for the pair went on for nearly a week until their bodies were found hours apart on May 1.

The coroner says they still don’t have the full reports on the deaths, but News 12 will keep checking.

In the meantime, the bodies have since been returned to their families.

Loved ones of the pair tell us they are finalizing plans for their funerals.

