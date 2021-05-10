Naughty hawk runs a-fowl of officers in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A roosting raptor created a flap Monday afternoon outside a North Augusta home improvement store.

The hawk landed in the grill display area in front of Lowe’s, 1220 Knox Ave., and started acting aggressively toward people.

“How aggressive? We’re not sure,” North Augusta Department of Public Safety Lt. Tim Thornton said.

But aggressive enough for employees to call for help.

“NADPS Animal Control on scene at Lowe’s and taking hawk into custody” Thornton texted News 12 around 3:30 p.m. “No charges pending.”

He said presumably it’ll be a catch-and-release situation — so the hawk won’t be a jailbird.

