Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, competes in the second heat of the men's 100-meter dash prelim during the USATF Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif. At left is Felipe Bardi Dos Santos and at right is Abdullah Mohammed. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALNUT, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field’s Golden Games in California.

He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion. He wasn’t left behind either and pretty much kept in the mix until the finish line.

The winner of his heat was Cravon Gillespie, who finished in 10.11 seconds to barely edge Mike Rodgers.

