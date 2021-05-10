Advertisement

Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his...
Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his barn at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert called a news conference to announce that Medina Spirit tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone that is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the drug findings were upheld. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year.

If he is disqualified from the Derby, second-place finisher Mandaloun will be declared the winner.

