McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is a winner again after 18 long months. And he picked the perfect place at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy closed with a 68 for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. He had a two-shot lead going to the 18th hole when he put his tee shot in the hazard. After choosing to take a penalty drop, hit 8-iron to the green and two-putted for a victory he badly needed. It was his third victory at Quail Hollow and the 19th of his career on the PGA Tour.

Abraham Ancer closed with a 66 and was runner-up.

