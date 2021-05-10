Martínez’s first goal since 2019 helps Atlanta tie Miami 1-1

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since the 2019 season and Atlanta United played Inter Miami to a 1-1 tie.

It was his first regular season goal since the 2019 finale against New England. Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1). With his back to the net, Martínez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Lewis Morgan tied the score for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.