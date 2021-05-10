Advertisement

Kemp to sign new citizen’s arrest legislation today

Governor Brian Kemp during March 5 press conference, declaring a State of Emergency
Governor Brian Kemp during March 5 press conference, declaring a State of Emergency(WALB)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled today to sign into law the state’s new citizen’s arrest legislation, a measure prompted by the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Kemp is expected to sign the bill at 2 p.m. today at the Georgia Capitol.

Lawmakers first brought up the bill last summer, about four months after the fatal shooting of Arbery in Glynn County. After the Senate voted on it in March, the measure went back to the House with some changes.

The bill would repeal a law from 1863 that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests if they knew a crime was being committed.

Deadly force cannot be used under the new measure unless you are protecting yourself, your home or prevent a forcible felony like murder, robbery or kidnapping.

However, licensed security guards, private detectives and weight inspectors would still be able to detain people.

Store or restaurant employees could hold wrongdoers for stealing or without paying for a meal.

Any of these people could only hold someone for an hour.

If law enforcement does not show up, the detained person must be let go with all of their belongings.

The new measure came about after the old citizen’s arrest law was cited as justification for the three suspects in the Arbery killing to chase him down and detain him. They claim they thought he was a burglar.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan face state murder charges and federal hate crime charges. The suspects are white and Arbery was Black.

Their state trial is set for October, and they’re set to appear before a judge Tuesday on the federal charges.

Arbery, who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro, was not armed.

Saturday would have been Arbery’s birthday, and a moment of silence was observed for him at the end of a voting rights rally in the Seventh Street parking lot of the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

