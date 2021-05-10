Advertisement

Josh Dorsey inks with Albany State

Josh Dorsey inks his NLI with Albany State.
Josh Dorsey inks his NLI with Albany State.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the course of the high school basketball season, if you saw Cross Creek highlights, you could always expect the name Dorsey to be in the highlights. That goes for both the boys and girls teams as twins Josh and Jordyn both had standout senior seasons. Where Jordyn’s recruitment ended in the fall, Josh’s recruitment didn’t pick up until the end of the season.

Josh started his senior season with zero college scholarship opportunities. The talented defender and three point shooter’s stock went way up after the Razorbacks won their first state title in school history and Dorsey’s lack of opportunity turned into an abundance of wealth. That hard work and time in the spotlight officially paid off as Dorsey signed a basketball scholarship with Albany State. Now, both Josh and Jordyn will play college basketball and all he could think about was his mother’s reaction.

“My mom -- I think my mom is -- she’s in another world right now. It’s touching, man. I just want her to know that I love her so much and I’m thankful to be her son,” said Dorsey.

Jordyn is taking her talents to NC A&T in the fall. Both will be key losses as both Razorbacks teams begin their state title defenses.

