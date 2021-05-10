Advertisement

How to help RISE Augusta raise 10,000 books for children in need

RISE Augusta wants to raise 10,000 books by the end of the year. (SOURCE: KFDA)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since kickstarting their 2020 book drive, RISE Augusta has received over 2,000 books to be given away to children at a local school.

Every child at Lamar Milledge Elementary will be able to pick out 4 or 5 books to keep and read at home.

And to continue its efforts to promote literacy and education, RISE Augusta wants to raise 10,000 books by the end of the year.

You can help by dropping off books at the Book Tavern on Broad Street or visit their website and buy a book to be donated to a child in need.

You can also text “FosterReading” to 44-321 or go to RISE Augusta’s website to give a monetary donation.

Books bought online will also be donated to children of all ages living in poverty and foster care homes in our area.

