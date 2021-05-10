Advertisement

Home favorite Jutanugarn shoots 63 to win LPGA Thailand

By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke on Sunday to become the first home winner of the tournament in 14 years.

Jutanugarn’s overall total of 22 under 266 just edged out her fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who missed a four-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff. Jutanugarn’s unblemished round included nine birdies and went some way to making up for her collapse in 2013 when she blew a two-shot lead on the 18th hole with a triple bogey that handed victory to South Korea’s Inbee Park.

