Here is where you can donate blood this week in the CSRA

Shepeard Community Blood Center doesn't see as many donors as they would like during the summer.
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is always in need of more blood donations. We’ve got you covered with a complete list of upcoming blood drives taking place locally this week.

Augusta University Nursing and Shared Governance is partnering at the Ronald McDonald House for a drive today until 6 p.m.

On May 12, there will be a drive at the Warrenville First Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Diablo’s in Evans will hold a drive on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And lastly, there will be a drive at Quest Church in Grovetown on May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken Location - 353 Fabian Drive, Aiken. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta Location - 1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans Location - 4329 Washington Road, Evans. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

