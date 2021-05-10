Here is where you can donate blood this week in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is always in need of more blood donations. We’ve got you covered with a complete list of upcoming blood drives taking place locally this week.

Augusta University Nursing and Shared Governance is partnering at the Ronald McDonald House for a drive today until 6 p.m.

On May 12, there will be a drive at the Warrenville First Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Diablo’s in Evans will hold a drive on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And lastly, there will be a drive at Quest Church in Grovetown on May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Remember, you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination as long as you feel healthy.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken Location - 353 Fabian Drive, Aiken. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta Location - 1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans Location - 4329 Washington Road, Evans. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.