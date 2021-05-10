Here are the details on Augusta University’s commencement this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will hold its spring commencement Thursday to celebrate more than 1,200 graduates from 10 colleges.

Speakers will be Tammy Ebiogbe, bachelor of science in kinesiology; and Dorothy Elangwe, bachelor of science in psychology.

There will be two sessions to accommodate social distancing.

The sessions will take place at Lady A Pavilion at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. in Evans.

Due to changes in public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Public Health and an updated executive order from the office of the Gov. Brian Kemp, face masks will not be required but are still encouraged.

Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for the morning session.

Graduates for the 9 a.m. session will be students in the College of Allied Health Sciences, Hull College of Business, College of Education, School of Computer & Cyber Sciences, the Dental College of Georgia and Medical College of Georgia.

Gates will open at noon for the afternoon session. Graduates at 1:30 p.m. will be students in the Graduate School, College of Nursing, College of Science & Mathematics and Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences.

