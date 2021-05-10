Advertisement

Hate crimes, police reform await S.C. lawmakers in last week

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly will start its final week of the 2021 session with several consequential bills on their agendas.

The House has on its calendar a bill to throw South Carolina’s name on a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The House also may take up a police reform bill that it debated briefly last month before supporters decided to tweak some of the proposals. Neither bill has passed the Senate.

One of the most high-profile proposals awaiting action in the Senate is a House-passed bill to make South Carolina the 49th state to enact a hate crimes law.

