Greenville police kill slaying suspect in shoot-out

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect in a fatal shooting was killed in a shoot-out with law enforcement officers over the weekend.

It happened Sunday after police heard gunshots on the phone when 44-year-old David Oliver called 911. He claimed someone he knew was harassing him.

Officers say he’d been shot multiple times when they found him.

The South Carolina law Enforcement Division says Greenville police officers then conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

A shoot-out ensued with the armed occupant of the vehicle, who was shot and killed, according to SLED.

SLED is conducting an investigation of the officer-involved portion.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

