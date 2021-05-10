Frustration continues over movement of Louisville slave market

Louisville, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been months since the city of Louisville voted to move the slave market located downtown, but some residents are frustrated it’s still there.

To a passerby, it might look like a simple pavilion. But the wooden beams at the market have stories to tell, and some see so much more than a wooden structure.

“I see that foot. And it came so clear. I see that foot and that knee on our neck,” said Eugene Washington, Chairperson Concerned Citizens of Jefferson County.

Built in the 1790′s, the lives of slaves were auctioned off there. Now, it still towers over downtown.

“This particular slave market house, slave market, has been standing for 265 years. Somehow or another, they have been keeping it there. For what reason, I don’t know,” said Larkin R. Williams, President of Concerned Citizens of Jefferson County.

The city voted to move the monument in August of 2020, but it currently still stands.

“They’ve been dragging their feet, been dragging their feet, been dragging their feet,” said Williams.

Eugene Washington tells us back in April, the city said they will have a firm plan for the market in the coming months. But he worries it won’t happen in that timeline.

“We have no doubt because of the way they treated us in the past, and they way they’ve done it in the past, we don’t think it’s gonna happen,” he said.

He says if the city doesn’t hold up their promise, they’re going to apply more pressure.

“We’ll get with the business owners and have a meeting with them. Because maybe they can persuade the powers that be to do the right thing, because we haven’t been able to,” said Washington.

And if that doesn’t work, he says a boycott might be in the works.

“Soon things just die off. I think that’s what they’re waiting for,” said Washington. “But we’re not gonna let this die.”

For now, the market still sits. It’s covered with cobb webs and American flags; a reminder of a piece of American history some want left in the past.

Though the city voted yes to move the monument last year, we still don’t know where it will be placed or if anything will go downtown to replace it. Back when they cast that vote, the city administer said there could be legal hurdles ahead.

