Edgefield County school bus involved in crash

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus carrying students in Edgefield County was involved in a crash with a car this afternoon.

An Edgefield County School District bus was reportedly carrying 12 Johnston Elementary School students when it was involved in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Addison Street and Edisto Street in Johnston, according to a statement the school district released.

According to the school district, all the students are safe, but one student is being evaluated “out of an abundance of caution.”

The bus was not damaged but the other vehicle involved appeared to have received some damage, the school district reports. The driver of the vehicle did not appear to be injured but is also being evaluated.

