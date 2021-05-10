Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate

EDGEIFLED, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Detention Center jailer was charged and arrested for reportedly conspiring to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Sidaria O. Adams, 29, of McCormick, was charged with misconduct in office, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office announced today.

The agency said it received information that accused Adams of conspiring with an inmate’s family to smuggle a cellphone into the facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The tip led to an extensive investigation.

Investigators revealed that Adams had received an undisclosed amount of money through Cash App for her part in the conspiracy.

“This case is an example of our transparency,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said. “We received the complaint and followed the evidence where it led us. In this case, unfortunately, the perpetrator was one of our own. I pledge to provide professional law enforcement service to the citizens of Edgefield County. When I find criminal misconduct, I will not hesitate to clean our own house.”

Adams had been employed by the detention center since October 2019.

