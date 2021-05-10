Advertisement

Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate

Sidaria O. Adams
Sidaria O. Adams(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Detention Center jailer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, according to authorities.

Sheriff Jody Rowland on Monday announced the arrest jailer Sidaria O. Adams, 29, of McCormick.

She was charged with misconduct in office, according to Rowland.

MORE | Edgefield County school bus involved in crash

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office received information accusing Adams of conspiring with an inmate’s family to smuggle contraband into the facility, the agency reported.

An extensive internal investigation revealed she had received an undisclosed amount of money through a “cash app” for her part in the conspiracy, according to authorities.

“This case is an example of our transparency,” Rowland said in a statement. “We received the complaint and followed the evidence where it led us. In this case, unfortunately, the perpetrator was one of our own. I pledged to provide a professional law enforcement service to the citizens of Edgefield County. When I find criminal misconduct, I will not hesitate to clean our own house.”

Adams had been employed by the detention center since October 2019.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake
File image
Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old
We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Authorities are seeking this subject for questioning about a shooting at Applebee's.
This man is sought after Applebee’s shooting near Grovetown

Latest News

From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown
1 sentence given, 1 to come over Burke County pill factory, meth scheme
Sidaria Adams
Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate
May is mental health month and after the year we���ve had, everyone can stand to take a look at...
App of the day: Happify
Edgefield County school bus involved in crash