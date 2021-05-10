Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Detention Center jailer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, according to authorities.

Sheriff Jody Rowland on Monday announced the arrest jailer Sidaria O. Adams, 29, of McCormick.

She was charged with misconduct in office, according to Rowland.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office received information accusing Adams of conspiring with an inmate’s family to smuggle contraband into the facility, the agency reported.

An extensive internal investigation revealed she had received an undisclosed amount of money through a “cash app” for her part in the conspiracy, according to authorities.

“This case is an example of our transparency,” Rowland said in a statement. “We received the complaint and followed the evidence where it led us. In this case, unfortunately, the perpetrator was one of our own. I pledged to provide a professional law enforcement service to the citizens of Edgefield County. When I find criminal misconduct, I will not hesitate to clean our own house.”

Adams had been employed by the detention center since October 2019.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.