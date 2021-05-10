Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start to add a few more clouds as a cold front approaches our area.

Additional clouds will form this morning with a few scattered showers. Additional showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible this afternoon with high temperatures cooler in the lower 80s.

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% as the cold front stalls just to our south. Another system will head our way Wednesday and Thursday providing the chance for some additional showers. Temperatures are expected to cool to near 70° Wednesday and only the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Rain totals for the week look to range from 1-2 inches across the CSRA.

High pressure will build in by the end of next week with mostly sunny skies except for Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to near 80 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

