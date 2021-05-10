Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible through this evening as a cold front moves through later tonight. The CSRA should remain dry after midnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 60s by early Tuesday.

The cold front will be stalled to our south on Tuesday providing the chance for isolated showers during the day. Cooler air will be sinking south Tuesday providing a decent temperature gradient in the CSRA. Southern CSRA counties will likely be back in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, but the northern CSRA will likely remain in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday bringing a cool stretch of May weather to CSRA. (WRDW)

Rain chances will be higher Tuesday night into Wednesday as a low level trough swings through the region. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 50s early Wednesday. Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday as high pressure settles in to our north and funnels down cool northeast winds between 10-15 mph during the day. Highs on Wednesday are expected to stay in the upper 50s and low 60s under cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers.

Thursday morning looks cool with lows down in the upper 40s. A few showers look to remain possible on Thursday as another low level trough moves through. Highs will be below average again on Thursday and stay in the upper 60s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week with dry and sunnier weather expected Friday through Sunday with temperatures returning to near 80 by the weekend. Keep it here for updates.

