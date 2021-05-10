Advertisement

3-vehicle crash causes injuries, damages fence in North Augusta

Ambulance
Ambulance(NBC12)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement agencies rushed to a multiple-vehicle accident with injuries Monday morning in North Augusta.

There was at least one injury in the crash that was reported around 10:45 a.m. and sent up a lot of smoke from tires, according to crews at the scene at Edgefield Road and Knox Avenue.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into a fence.

This fence was damaged in a North Augusta crash at Edgefield Road and Knox Avenue.
This fence was damaged in a North Augusta crash at Edgefield Road and Knox Avenue.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid

Latest News

This is a gas pump nozzel in a car filling up at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa., on Friday, Nov....
2-state gas prices rise in wake of pipeline cyberattack — but Augusta gets a slight break
Gavel on souA federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday about who should...
3 CSRA residents indicted on federal firearms charges
Boil advisory lifted for part of Aiken County, issued for area of Grovetown
RISE Augusta wants to raise 10,000 books by the end of the year. (SOURCE: KFDA)
How to help RISE Augusta raise 10,000 books for children in need