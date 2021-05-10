3-vehicle crash causes injuries, damages fence in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement agencies rushed to a multiple-vehicle accident with injuries Monday morning in North Augusta.

There was at least one injury in the crash that was reported around 10:45 a.m. and sent up a lot of smoke from tires, according to crews at the scene at Edgefield Road and Knox Avenue.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into a fence.

This fence was damaged in a North Augusta crash at Edgefield Road and Knox Avenue. (WRDW)

