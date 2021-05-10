Court rules Kemp naming local judge was legal, so no election needed

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A court has ruled that Gov. Brian Kemp legally appointed a former state senator as a superior court judge, rejecting a lawsuit by an attorney who said there should have been an election and that Kemp waited too long.

Senior Judge Michael Karpf ruled Thursday that Jesse Stone can remain a judge in the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Former judge Michael Annis retired in Febuary 2020, but the Republican governor didn’t name Stone to the bench until Feb. 21 of this year.

Lawyer Maureen Floyd filed suit in Burke County claiming that Kemp had waited too long because Annis’ term expired at the end of 2020.

