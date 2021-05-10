Carey Hill Baptist Church and Community Outreach invites community to annual job fair

N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Carey Hill Baptist Church and Carey Hill Community Outreach, Inc. are scheduled to hold their Community Job fair in North Augusta on Monday and Tuesday.

The job fair will be help virtually and in-person at the Carey Hill Community Outreach Center.

The fair is free and open to the public, but because of the pandemic, job seekers must register in advance to obtain an assigned schedule. The purpose of the schedules are to eliminate crowding. No walk-ins will be allowed to attend.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume, a copy of their diploma, and patient certification(s).

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, or to register, visit www.careyhillchurch.com.

