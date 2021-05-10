Advertisement

Augusta mayor puts forth plans to boost affordable housing, economy

Mayor Hardie Davis says the CSRA is relevant to the 2020 presidential election
Mayor Hardie Davis says the CSRA is relevant to the 2020 presidential election(Jasmine Anderson (custom credit))
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will offer proposals Tuesday intended to spur economic development and boost housing that’s affordable and that can accommodate a growing workforce.

He said this is important as the cyber industry brings in jobs and as people consider moving here or staying here after they graduate from college or get out of the military.

“I want them to not only work and dine in the city limits, but live and raise their families here,” Davis said in a statement.

His package before the Augusta Commission’s Administrative Services Committee will include:

  • A call for the city staff to develop property tax incentives to encourage new workforce dwellings and affordable housing.
  • At least three recommendations from the city staff on selling municipal-owned parcels at a reduced appraised value for the purpose of developing affordable housing.
  • A zoning amendment to allow accessory dwelling units or tiny homes.

Currently, Augusta doesn’t allow accessory dwelling units as residences. But he said they should be considered affordable options for seniors living fully or semi-independently as well as younger people who want to downsize.

He cited the story of a mother who bought a tiny home for her daughter during the pandemic only to be told it couldn’t be used as a dwelling here.

Davis also has introduced the organization Renters Choice to provide a presentation on efforts to address upfront move-in costs for renters and provide “equal or greater protection to property owners.”

Davis also proposed giving many city staff members raises, making $30,000 the minimum annual pay for full-time employees. His office estimates 350 full-time employees earn $22,000 to $28,000 a year.

MORE | YMCA continues 7 days of meals program through June

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen
WATCH LIVE: Rick Allen hosts military academy signing ceremony for local students
Your pup could be on a S.C. lottery scratch-off.
Your pup could be on a S.C. Lottery scratch-off lottery
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia
Augusta University
Here are the details on Augusta University’s commencement this week