Augusta man sentenced to 60 years on arson conviction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/AP) - A man investigators say intentionally set fire to an apartment in the Millbrook Pointe apartment complex back in September has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced 67-year-old William Gorham after a jury convicted him Wednesday of five counts of arson and a single count of trespassing.

Investigators say Gorham knowingly started a fire outside his stepson’s apartment at the Millbrooke Pointe Complex in 2017.

The Associated Press reports Gorham blamed the stepson for interfering in his marriage after his wife announced she was leaving Gorham. Evidence showed he also sent text messages threatening both his stepson and his wife.

