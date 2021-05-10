Advertisement

Augusta man sentenced to 60 years on arson conviction

William Gorham, 67.
William Gorham, 67.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/AP) - A man investigators say intentionally set fire to an apartment in the Millbrook Pointe apartment complex back in September has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced 67-year-old William Gorham after a jury convicted him Wednesday of five counts of arson and a single count of trespassing.

Investigators say Gorham knowingly started a fire outside his stepson’s apartment at the Millbrooke Pointe Complex in 2017.

The Associated Press reports Gorham blamed the stepson for interfering in his marriage after his wife announced she was leaving Gorham. Evidence showed he also sent text messages threatening both his stepson and his wife.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Deputies say 22-year-old Kaylen Robinson is wanted in reference to a kidnapping that happened...
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid
Fatal Accident
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

It’s been months since the city of Louisville voted to move the slave market located downtown,...
Frustration continues over movement of Louisville slave market
Hate crimes, police reform await S.C. lawmakers in last week
It’s been months since the city of Louisville voted to move the slave market located downtown,...
Frustration continues over movement of Louisville Slave Market
SC House and Senate OK suicide hotline info on school IDs