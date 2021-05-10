Advertisement

3 face federal judge this week in Arbery case as Kemp poised to sign citizen arrest law

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The three men facing state charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are due in court this week on federal charges.

In addition the state counts they face in the February 2020 murder of the Black jogger, the three face federal hate-crime and attempted-kidnapping charges.

On those federal charges, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are set to appear before a federal judge on Tuesday. After that, there will be pretrial hearings.

The development comes just days after Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday stating that jury selection will begin Oct. 18 on the state charges.

The three are charged with murder after the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in their neighborhood.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the state charges and also have been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

MORE | 4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

The killing outside the port city of Brunswick sparked a national outcry and fueled protests against the slaying of Black people by white police officers. Gregory McMichael is a former police officer, and the case wasn’t prosecuted until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved weeks after it happened.

Attorneys for the accused men insist they committed no crimes, saying they suspected Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot as he tried to grab Travis McMichael’s gun. Supporters of the McMichaels have argued the pursuit of Arbery was a citizen’s arrest, leading to changes in the state’s citizen’s arrest law.

The new law will be signed today by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Arbery, who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro, was not armed.

Saturday would have been Arbery’s birthday, and a moment of silence was observed for him at the end of a voting rights rally in the Seventh Street parking lot of the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

