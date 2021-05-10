Advertisement

3 CSRA residents indicted on federal firearms charges

May. 10, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from the CSRA face felony firearms charges after indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The cases are being investigated in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Federal prosecutors said defendants named in federal indictments from the May term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

  • Tareem Burgess, 39, of Hephzibah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, in reference to a prior conviction for domestic violence.
  • Jakobian Sentell Jones, 20, of Warrenton, charged with possession of a firearm by a Cconvicted felon.
  • Jerry Allen Edenfield, 30, of Swainsboro, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories, including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.

