Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double-fatality traffic accident that occurred on Deans Bridge Road near Brentway Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Noel Lett, 21, of the 4100 block of Darsey Court in Hephzibah, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Lett had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.

Noah Anderson, 24, of the 2300 block of Golden Camp Road, was a passenger and was thrown from the vehicle. Anderson was also taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

Both victims died from injuries they received due to the crash, and no autopsy will be done, according to Bowen.

