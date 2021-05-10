Advertisement

Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double-fatality traffic accident that occurred on Deans Bridge Road near Brentway Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Noel Lett, 21, of the 4100 block of Darsey Court in Hephzibah, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Lett had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.

Noah Anderson, 24, of the 2300 block of Golden Camp Road, was a passenger and was thrown from the vehicle. Anderson was also taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

Both victims died from injuries they received due to the crash, and no autopsy will be done, according to Bowen.

MORE | Crash claims life of Wagener woman and sends two children to hospital

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid

Latest News

Augusta University
Here are the details on Augusta University’s commencement this week
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake
Judge Jesse Stone
Court rules Kemp naming local judge was legal, so no election needed