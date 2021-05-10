Advertisement

1 sentence given, 1 to come over Burke County pill factory, meth scheme

From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown
From left: Telly Savalas Carswell and Cedrick Gabriel Brown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man who admitted operating an illegal pill factory has been sentenced to prison, and his co-defendant also has pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, of Midville, to 168 months in prison after Carswell pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.  After completion of his prison term, Carswell will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Carswell’s co-defendant, Cedrick Gabriel Brown, aka “Pop,” 47, also of Midville, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to the same charge.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation of Carswell and Brown in January 2020 after tracking the delivery of a commercial pill press to their residence. With assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, DEA agents searched the home on May 7, 2020, and found the pill press, along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs; nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Both Carswell and Brown have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.

MORE | Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake
File image
Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old
We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
‘We do have a broken system’: Augusta man facing 1,100 years of incarceration speaks out after release
Kaylen Robinson
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Authorities are seeking this subject for questioning about a shooting at Applebee's.
This man is sought after Applebee’s shooting near Grovetown

Latest News

Sidaria Adams
Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate
Sidaria O. Adams
Edgefield County jailer charged in plot to smuggle contraband for inmate
May is mental health month and after the year we���ve had, everyone can stand to take a look at...
App of the day: Happify
Edgefield County school bus involved in crash