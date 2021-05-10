1 sentence given, 1 to come over Burke County pill factory, meth scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man who admitted operating an illegal pill factory has been sentenced to prison, and his co-defendant also has pleaded guilty, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, of Midville, to 168 months in prison after Carswell pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Carswell will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Carswell’s co-defendant, Cedrick Gabriel Brown, aka “Pop,” 47, also of Midville, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to the same charge.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation of Carswell and Brown in January 2020 after tracking the delivery of a commercial pill press to their residence. With assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, DEA agents searched the home on May 7, 2020, and found the pill press, along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs; nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Both Carswell and Brown have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.

