‘We do have a broken system:’ Augusta man facing 1,100 years in jail speaks out after release

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The very first thing Maurice Franklin did after his release from jail was walk into his wife’s arms.

“It was a blessing waking up to my son and my wife,” he said.

Franklin spent 604 days sitting in a jail cell, despite evidence that proved his innocence. Cell phone location records show he was more than 7.5 miles away from the crime scene.

Franklin has no criminal record, so this was his first time in jail. While he was there, his wife gave birth to their fourth child. He met baby Isaac for the first time Friday.

“He came right up, laughed, gave me a kiss, gave me a hug. It was almost like I didn’t leave,” Franklin said.

It started back in September 2019, when Franklin saw his picture on the news. He was wanted for an aggravated assault related to a drive-by shooting where no one was injured.

“Immediately I was like, ‘let me go clear my name. All I have to do is take my phone over there, take the evidence that I do have and clear my name. I’ll be fine,” he said.

But it didn’t turn out that way. Franklin was arrested and faced 51 charges that could have landed him in jail for 1,100 years. The majority of those charges stemmed from an alleged affiliation with the Rollin’ 60′s Crips gang. His arrest was part of a major gang bust in 2019 called Operation Blue Blitz. Franklin claims he is not a member of the gang, but does have friends who are.

“I was facing more than most murderers,” he said. “Lifetimes. Lifetimes.”

Throughout the past two years, Franklin says he’s never given up hope. His wife, Lanette Jones, and his mother never stopped fighting for his release.

“I always wanted to be a lawyer, but I took another route,” said Jones. “This actually...it brought that spark back. So that’s what I want to pursue now.”

Now, Franklin says he plans to focus on music and his nonprofit organization that helps mentor black children. It’s called Community Revolution for the People.

“I want to make sure that my sons, my daughters, my nieces don’t ever have to go through this,” he said.

He’s fighting for change, but is thankful for his outcome.

“Everybody’s story should be heard, because we do have a broken system,” he said.

