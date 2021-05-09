Advertisement

One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

By William Rioux
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-car accident on U.S. 21 near Wire Road in Orangeburg County.

The driver of the 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling south on U.S. 21 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and ran off the road to the left, striking a ditch and then a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

This accident is under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

