Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s

Deputies say 22-year-old Kaylen Robinson is wanted in reference to a kidnapping that happened at the McDonald’s at 3132 Peach Orchard Road. Investigators believe he took one-year-old Ta’Kari Robinson, who has been safely located.(RCSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for kidnapping.

They say 22-year-old Kaylen Robinson is wanted in reference to a kidnapping that happened at the McDonald’s at 3132 Peach Orchard Road. Investigators believe he took one-year-old Ta’kari Robinson, who has been safely located.

Robinson is believed to be fleeing to North Carolina. He has warrants on file with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

If you come into contact with Robinson, or have any information about his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-4848 or (706) 821-1020.

