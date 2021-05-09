Man wanted for kidnapping charges in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in reference to a kidnapping that happened in Richmond County.

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Kaylen D. Robinson for kidnapping one-year-old Ta’kari Robinson at a residence on Peach Orchard Road. Ta’kari has been safely located at this time.

Kaylen Robinson is believed to be fleeing to an unknown address in North Carolina. Kaylen Robinson has warrants on file with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone that comes in contact with Robinson or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.