Advertisement

Man wanted for kidnapping charges in Richmond County

Kaylen Robinson
Kaylen Robinson(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in reference to a kidnapping that happened in Richmond County.

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Kaylen D. Robinson for kidnapping one-year-old Ta’kari Robinson at a residence on Peach Orchard Road. Ta’kari has been safely located at this time.

Kaylen Robinson is believed to be fleeing to an unknown address in North Carolina. Kaylen Robinson has warrants on file with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone that comes in contact with Robinson or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
Charges dropped after a local man was faced with 1,100 years in prison
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid
Aiken collision claims life of Wagener woman and sends two children to hospital
Mobile home fire in Castle Pines

Latest News

Fatal Accident
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orangeburg County
SH MAURICE FRANKLIN FOLO 11PM PKG
Deputies say 22-year-old Kaylen Robinson is wanted in reference to a kidnapping that happened...
Man wanted in kidnapping at Peach Orchard Road McDonald’s
Voting rights activists held a "votercade" on Saturday to honor the legacy of civil rights icon...
‘Votercade’ held in Augusta for John Lewis Day of Action