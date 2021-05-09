Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Beautiful & warm outlook for Mother’s Day! Rain chances return for the CSRA Monday.
A beautiful Mother's Day in store for the CSRA. Sending a special shoutout to my Mother who has...
A beautiful Mother's Day in store for the CSRA. Sending a special shoutout to my Mother who has done so much for me.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. We started off the morning on the cooler side with temperatures in the 50s. A change in wind direction will help pull warmer air in from the south and increase today’s afternoon high temperatures into the mid & upper 80s.

This afternoon looks to be breezy as well with winds out of the SSW between 10-15 mph and gusts 25+ mph possible. Use caution if you’re going to be on the lake, it could be choppy at times. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7:00 PM.

There is also an Elevated Fire Danger Advisory for today as well until 7:00 PM this evening. Please refrain from burning today. If you absolutely have to burn, be sure to consult with your local fire officials first before you start.

Clouds will start to develop as we go through Sunday night into Monday morning with the chance of showers arriving Monday afternoon along with a cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon but the risk for severe weather is very low.

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% as the cold front stalls just to our south. The front will eventually drive back in our area com Wednesday and Thursday providing the chance for some additional showers. Temperatures are expected to cool to near 70° both Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will build in by the end of next week with mostly sunny skies except for Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to near 80 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

