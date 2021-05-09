Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm and sunny afternoon we’ll see the temps cool back in the low to mid-60s by morning. There still looks to be a breeze out of the SSW between 10-15 mph and gusts 25+ mph, a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7:00 PM.

A breezy day across the CSRA could make for hazardous conditions along the Savannah River and Clarks Hill Lake. (WRDW)

There is also an Elevated Fire Danger Advisory for today as well until 7:00 PM this evening. Please refrain from burning through the rest of the evening. If you absolutely have to burn, be sure to consult with your local fire officials first before you start.

Burning conditions this afternoon will be dangerous. Please refrain from burning today. (WRDW)

Clouds will start to develop as we go through Sunday night into Monday morning with the chance of showers arriving Monday afternoon along with a cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon but the risk for severe weather is very low.

We'll see temperatures decreasing each day this week up until Thursday. (WRDW)

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% as the cold front stalls just to our south. The front will eventually drive back in our area com Wednesday and Thursday providing the chance for some additional showers. Temperatures are expected to cool to near 70° both Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will build in by the end of next week with mostly sunny skies except for Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to near 80 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

Tracking chances for rain this week. (WRDW)

