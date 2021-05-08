Keep your eyes on the sky; NASA rocket launch may be visible from Augusta
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Keep your eyes on the sky tonight, as NASA’s Black Brant XII rocket will launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It may be visible to much of the Eastern United States.
A map from the space agency shows the CSRA could see the rocket 60-90 seconds after its launch. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 8:02 p.m., but there is a 40-minute launch window.
NASA says the mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected.
The backup launch dates run through May 16.
