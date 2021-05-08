Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Breezy & dry Saturday. Cool night ahead in the 50s. Beautiful & warm outlook for Mother’s Day.
A breezy Saturday in store.
A breezy Saturday in store.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cool start this morning with temperatures in the the 40s around the CSRA. Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph with 20+ mph wind gusts possible. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. Sunrise temperatures Sunday morning will be near 50. Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected during the day.

Chilly start Saturday in the 40s, but Mother's Day Sunday is looking above average.
Chilly start Saturday in the 40s, but Mother's Day Sunday is looking above average.(WRDW)

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with a cold front moving through the region. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms look possible ahead of the front Monday. Confidence is currently low on if severe weather will be possible.

A dry weekend in store with rain chances returning to the forecast by Monday.
A dry weekend in store with rain chances returning to the forecast by Monday.(WRDW)

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday with another cold front moving through the region. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

A beautiful Mother's Day weekend in store. Tracking rain chances next week.
A beautiful Mother's Day weekend in store. Tracking rain chances next week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re sitting down with the wife of Maurice Franklin in her first interview since his release...
Charges dropped after a local man was faced with 1,100 years in prison
Money
Georgia, South Carolina are tightening reins on unemployment aid
Daniel Payton Brinson
Suspect charged in Johnson County double slaying
Jovan Colazzo
Suspect due in court over S.C. school bus hijacking
Exploding ovens. It happened to an Evans woman when she used the self-cleaning cycle as...
I-TEAM: Investigating exploding ovens across the country

Latest News

Lows tonight into early Saturday will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s. The rest of the...
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
A South Carolina tornado caused this damage and killed 4,000 turkeys at a family farm on April...
4,000 turkeys dead after 2 tornadoes slam into South Carolina
Elevated Fire Danger
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Fire Danger
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino