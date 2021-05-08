Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cool start this morning with temperatures in the the 40s around the CSRA. Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph with 20+ mph wind gusts possible. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. Sunrise temperatures Sunday morning will be near 50. Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected during the day.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with a cold front moving through the region. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms look possible ahead of the front Monday. Confidence is currently low on if severe weather will be possible.

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday with another cold front moving through the region. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

