Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cool night ahead in the 50s | Beautiful & warm outlook for Mother’s Day | Rain returns Monday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 80s. There is still an elevated fire risk though 7pm burning is not encouraged due to dry and breezy conditions.

Elevated Fire Risk Through 7pm
As we continue through this evening we’ll see those temps falling out of the 80s and into the 60s before midnight with mostly clear skies. If you have any outdoor plans this evening you’ll be in good shape, the winds will also be calming down during the overnight.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. We’ll start off the morning on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 50s. A change in wind direction will pull warming air in from the south and increasing the afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s.

Mother's Day Forecast
The afternoon looks to be breezy with winds out of the SSW between 10-15 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph. Use caution if you’re going to be on the lake, it could be choppy at times.

Clouds will start to develop as we go through Sunday night into Monday morning with the chance of showers arriving Monday afternoon along with a cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon but the risk for severe weather is very low.

Monday Rain Potential
Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% as the cold front stalls just to our south. The front will eventually drive back in our area com Wednesday and Thursday providing the chance for some additional showers. Temperatures are expected to cool to near 70° both Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will build in by the end of next week with mostly sunny skies except for Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to near 80 by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

Next Week Rain Chances
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

