Bringing broadband internet to rural areas

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting underserved areas connected has been a huge push by state leaders and companies since the shutdown last year and soon we’ll start to see some results of that work.

Mandy Smith lives just outside Aiken City’s limits yet for nearly 20 years her family lived with slow or no internet.

“It’s horrible when you have something that’s so slow because you can’t keep up,” said Smith.

Mandy smith lived without internet for nearly 20 years.

“If we needed to do anything that required something fast, we’d have to go up to the neighbors and say ‘can we use your internet?’” she said.

The main internet service provider said the cost was too high to run cables down to her house, they finally did just last fall. But it’s a problem thousands of people in our area face, lack of internet infrastructure.

“We have identified areas in our service territory where they’re either no service, or they’re underserved,” said Gary l. Stooksbury, Chief Executive Officer of Aiken Electric Cooperative.

Stooksbury is the CEO of Aiken Electric, the company has an ambitious project installing 350 miles of fiber cables in parts of South Carolina like Aiken and Orangeburg.

“We’ve been studying this before the pandemic ever came, because of just the sheer need,” he said.

The crews haven’t started stringing cables to homes just yet, but so far more than 35,000 people have signed up for the service.

“So you can have the internet, and people still not be able to afford it. So, what we’re trying to do is make sure that the internet is accessible and affordable,” said Jim Clyburn District, S.C. Representative of District 6.

Another project launched in Allendale today is bringing affordable internet to nearly 1,000 homes.

“It’s amazing what we were missing you don’t know what you don’t have until you get it and it’s like, how did we manage before,” said Smith.

Aiken Electric’s project will start running cable into neighborhoods as soon as next week and high-speed internet services will be available for homes by August. They have another two or three years to continue expanding the project to more South Carolina counties. The Allendale Project will provide multiple public Wi-Fi hubs as well. That will give wireless access to communities until wired-residential internet is available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.