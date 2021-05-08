Boil Water Advisory issued for Clearwater Heights subdivision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SC DHEC advises there is a boil water advisory in effect for residents of the Clearwater Heights subdivision and the areas near that subdivision.

They say water service has been interrupted to perform system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers that experienced an interruption in their service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system, but because of the interruption, the potential for contamination will exist.

Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be consumed.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem. If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

