Wilkes County educator named finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year have been announced and there’s a local teacher among the names.

Michelle Mickens, an English teacher at Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School was named a finalist for the 2022 award.

She will meet with a panel of judges for a formal interview and give speeches virtually. The winner will be announced on Aug. 7.

The 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year will travel around the state and nation, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia.

He or she will also be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

